Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has justified awarding First-Class degrees to 94 of its 11,528 graduating students, stating the honours reflect rigorous academic benchmarks.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rasak Olatunde Rom Kalilu addressed the matter during a press conference ahead of the university’s 17th convocation and 35th Founders’ Day celebrations. He emphasised that LAUTECH graduates’ strong performance in the workforce validates the institution’s standards.

‘Our alumni are among the most capable professionals in both public and private sectors,’ Kalilu said. ‘Their success demonstrates the quality of education we provide.’

This year’s graduates represent 12 of the university’s 13 faculties. Convocation events, running from 21–23 April, will include a research exhibition, cultural performances, and a lecture. Degrees will be awarded on 22 April, with postgraduate diplomas and higher degrees conferred the following day.

Ranked Nigeria’s top state university, LAUTECH aims to break into the global top 100 institutions.