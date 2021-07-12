Osun State House of Assembly has confirmed nominees of Governor Gboyega Oyetola for appointment as Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, Secretaries and Members of the Caretaker Management Committee of all the 30 Local Governments, Area Office and 32 Local Council Development Authorities that make-up the state.

This is coming after all the nominees have appeared before the House for screening.

They are to run the affairs of their respective councils for the next six months.

It is expected that they will be sworn-in later today by the Governor, Gboyega Oyetola