The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has sanctioned 19 of its officers for misconduct recorded during its operations in 2025, as part of efforts to reinforce discipline and professionalism within the agency.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed this on Thursday in Lagos, explaining that the disciplinary actions followed due process and were approved by the Lagos State Civil Service Commission.

He said the penalties ranged from dismissal to demotion and formal warnings. According to him, five officers were dismissed from service, nine were demoted, while others received severe warning letters for various breaches of conduct.

Bakare-Oki noted that the agency has intensified internal monitoring to address unethical behaviour and restore public confidence in its operations.

“We have enhanced the capacity of our surveillance unit. On a daily basis, monitoring teams are deployed to check the activities of our officers on the field,” he said.

He explained that surveillance personnel operate covertly to observe officers on duty and detect any conduct that violates operational standards.

“This undercover monitoring, similar to a mystery shopper approach, helps us identify officers who deviate from standard procedures. These measures are deliberately put in place to curb excesses and uphold professionalism,” he stated.

The LASTMA chief further said the agency takes public complaints seriously, stressing that reports from road users often play a key role in identifying misconduct.

“We have several instances where officers have been sanctioned following credible reports from members of the public. Due diligence is always carried out to establish the facts, and once an officer is found culpable, appropriate punishment follows,” he said.

Bakare-Oki reaffirmed LASTMA’s commitment to effective traffic control and the safety of road users, noting that the authority remains focused on ensuring the smooth movement of people and goods across Lagos.

He added that the agency will continue to uphold discipline, transparency and professionalism in line with its mandate to keep traffic flowing and maintain order on the state’s roads.