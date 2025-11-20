The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says an eight-month-old baby was rescued unhurt after a multiple-vehicle crash at Otedola, inward Tollgate, on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway. The accident, which occurred in the early hours of the day, involved four vehicles: a Hydra truck (APP 2...

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says an eight-month-old baby was rescued unhurt after a multiple-vehicle crash at Otedola, inward Tollgate, on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

The accident, which occurred in the early hours of the day, involved four vehicles: a Hydra truck (APP 261 FA), an LT commercial bus (EPE 574 YC), a Ford vehicle (GG 283 XQ), and an unregistered Mark flat-body truck.

According to preliminary reports, four pedestrians—one of them carrying an eight-month-old infant strapped to her back—were attempting to cross the expressway when an LT commercial bus, reportedly speeding, crashed into them.

The impact triggered a chain reaction involving the other vehicles, including the unregistered truck.

This was disclosed in a statement by Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, on Thursday, November 20.

LASTMA officials said the infant was swiftly rescued and found to be completely unharmed. The four pedestrians, however, sustained serious injuries and were immediately taken to the Lagos State Accident & Emergency Centre at Tollgate for urgent medical care.

Police officers from the Alausa Division assisted in securing the scene while LASTMA personnel cleared the wreckage to restore traffic flow along the busy corridor.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, sympathised with the victims and wished them a quick recovery.

He also warned pedestrians against crossing high-speed highways, urging them to use designated pedestrian bridges to avoid needless tragedies.