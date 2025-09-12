The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has dismissed as false a viral social media video alleging that motorists were authorised to drive on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor at Idi-Iroko, inward Anthony on Ikorodu Road....

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has dismissed as false a viral social media video alleging that motorists were authorised to drive on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor at Idi-Iroko, inward Anthony on Ikorodu Road.

In the video shared by ‘Lagos Reporters’ on Facebook, a commentator claimed that motorists had been told to use the BRT lane from Ojota and criticised LASTMA officials for arresting violators at Idi-Iroko.

In a statement, LASTMA described the allegation as “mendacious” and “devoid of merit”, insisting no such directive was ever issued. The agency said the Lagos State Government had only granted temporary access to the BRT corridor at Odo-Iya Alaro and Eko Bridge to ease congestion caused by ongoing repairs on the Ifako-Ogudu Bridge.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1Cs7H69nT8/

“No dispensation whatsoever has been granted for motorists to use the BRT corridor at Idi-Iroko inward Anthony, or at any other segment of the Ikorodu Road axis beyond the expressly designated relief points,” the statement read.

The agency said an internal investigation confirmed that no LASTMA official authorised motorists to enter the BRT lane at Ojota or Idi-Iroko. It added that video evidence showed traffic was flowing freely on the main carriageway at the time, undermining the claims made in the viral footage.

LASTMA warned motorists against spreading false information and reiterated its commitment to maintaining order, enforcing traffic rules and protecting the integrity of BRT corridors. It vowed to prosecute anyone caught illegally using the lanes.

The authority also assured Lagosians that work on the Ifako-Ogudu Bridge was being fast-tracked and that all temporary traffic measures would end once the project is complete.

Members of the public were urged to verify traffic information only from official channels, including LASTMA’s toll-free hotline 080000527862, and ignore unverified social media content.