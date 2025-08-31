The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has averted a major disaster after a petrol tanker overturned and caught fire at Iyana-Isolo inward Oshodi....

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has averted a major disaster after a petrol tanker overturned and caught fire at Iyana-Isolo inward Oshodi.

The incident, which occurred when the tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) lost control due to speeding, quickly spread to four adjoining trucks parked in the area.

LASTMA operatives, led by the agency’s operational command, promptly cordoned off the axis and mobilised emergency responders, including the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Neighbourhood Safety Corps. Their swift intervention brought the blaze under control and prevented further escalation.

General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed that no lives were lost in the incident. He said additional operatives from adjoining zones were deployed to support containment measures and maintain traffic flow around the affected corridor.

Bakare-Oki warned articulated vehicle operators and tanker drivers to observe speed limits and comply with Lagos State’s traffic safety regulations, stressing that compliance was critical to safeguarding lives and property.

He urged the public to report emergencies through the agency’s toll-free hotline, 080000527862, assuring that LASTMA remained fully prepared to respond to traffic-related mishaps.

“The preservation of life and property is at the core of our operations. We remain committed to ensuring a safe and orderly traffic management system across Lagos State,” Bakare-Oki said.