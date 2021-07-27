A three-day removal notification has been issued by the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offenses Unit (Taskforce) to all owners of makeshift buildings, shanties, kiosks, and cars on the Maroko and Coastal Roads in Lekki.

The Taskforce’s Chairman CSP Shola Jejeloye, indicated that the order was essential for road work along the coastline road, which acts as an alternate route for the Lekki-Epe Expressway, during his team’s visit to the area.

According to him, the road leading to the Lekki Free Zone is currently studded with illegal buildings, shanties, abandoned vehicles, containers, and trading activities by various artists.

He said, “The stretch of the road has been taken over by mechanics, block makers, bamboo and wood sellers, shanties and other illegal occupiers, which will impede effective road construction work in the area”.

He stated that when the notice expires on Thursday, agency officials will remove all structures, shanties, abandoned vehicles, and materials in the area, noting that removing all encumbrances and criminal hideouts in the Marwa Waterside area would also help reduce traffic robberies and criminal activities on the Lekki/Ajah corridor, particularly at Jakande Roundabout.

The Chairman, therefore, implored the owners and occupiers to heed the State Government’s Removal Order as anyone found on the road at the expiration of the notice would be made to face justice.

Recall that the Lagos State Government demolished all unlawful constructions on the Lekki Coastal Road in December 2019 to make room for its construction.