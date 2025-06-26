Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has addressed concerns regarding the demolition of the memorial park dedicated to the victims of the June 2, 2022, terror attack at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo.

He clarified that the demolition was prompted by unresolved ownership issues regarding the land on which the park was located.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Governor emphasized that this action was not intended to disrespect the memory of the victims.

He noted that the decision was made after consultations with the Olowo-in-Council and aimed to preserve the cultural heritage of the Owo community.

Governor Aiyedatiwa assured the public that the state government remains dedicated to honouring the victims and supporting their families while working toward establishing a more suitable and permanent memorial.

Further explaining, the governor stated that the land where the memorial park was built legally belongs to AgroMore Limited, a company owned by the Olowo of Owo, Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, prior to his ascension to the throne.

He revealed that the government initially acquired the land in 2010 but reallocated it to its original owner in 2021 under the administration of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

He noted that at the time of constructing the cenotaph, there was no record of an official revocation of the land from AgroMore.

The governor acknowledged that the government later recognized procedural errors related to the acquisition of the land for the cenotaph’s construction.

In response to a statement from the Catholic Diocese Bishop of Ondo, Jude Arogundade, concerning the demolition, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed that the church’s letter undermines the “open channels of communication” established with religious leaders in the state.