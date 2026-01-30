The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has warned members of the public against incessant attacks, harassment or obstruction of its enforcement officers while carrying out lawful duties across the state. The Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, reiterated that the enforcemen...

The Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, reiterated that the enforcement officers were deployed to protect public health, ensure compliance with waste management regulations and keep Lagos clean, stressing that any form of violence or intimidation against them would be met with the full weight of the law.

The Authority expressed deep concern over the rising incidents of threats and assaults against its personnel in the course of enforcing the environmental sanitation laws, describing such acts as unacceptable and a direct affront to public order and environmental governance.

Gbadegesin noted that LAWMA’s enforcement activities were backed by the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017, adding that individuals or groups found attacking officers or disrupting lawful operations would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

Dr Gbadegesin urged residents to cooperate with LAWMA officials, comply with waste disposal guidelines, and report environmental infractions through appropriate channels rather than resorting to confrontation or self-help.

He reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to firm but fair enforcement, public engagement and the protection of its personnel, while calling on community leaders, market associations and transport unions to support efforts aimed at promoting order, safety and environmental responsibility across Lagos.

“LAWMA remains resolute in its mandate to deliver a cleaner, healthier, and more liveable city for all residents,” he said.