The Lagos State Government has condemned in strong terms the violent attack on Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) at Mile 2, describing it as a “reprehensible affront to state authority” that will not go unpunished....

The Lagos State Government has condemned in strong terms the violent attack on Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) at Mile 2, describing it as a “reprehensible affront to state authority” that will not go unpunished.

In a statement on Thursday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the officers were viciously assaulted while carrying out their lawful duties.

He stressed that VIOs are legally empowered to enforce road safety regulations and safeguard lives, adding that any attack on them undermines the rule of law and public order.

“This appalling act is a direct affront not only to the officers involved but also to the authority and dignity of the Lagos State Government,” Osiyemi said. “The perpetrators will be relentlessly pursued, apprehended, and subjected to the full sanctions of the law.”

The commissioner disclosed that the injured officers were responding to treatment but maintained that the government would not allow criminal elements to intimidate or obstruct its work.

He assured VIO personnel of the ministry’s unwavering support and commitment to their safety and dignity, warning that lawlessness would not be tolerated.