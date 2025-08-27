TUC Lagos State Election: National Secretariat Directs Cancellation of Process as Members Stage Walkout....

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) Lagos election has been postponed following a directive from the national secretariat.

This decision was made during the TUC Lagos 1st Quadrennial State Delegate Conference, which began yesterday.

As the election process was underway, a representative from the TUC national secretariat announced the decision to temporarily halt the election and establish a 5-member caretaker committee.

Some workers protested this decision, believing it disrupted what should have been a smooth electoral process.