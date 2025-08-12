The Lagos State Government has announced a temporary traffic diversion along Osborne Road in Ikoyi, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, from Friday, August 15, to Sunday, August 17, to facilitate critical drainage improvement works. Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this in a ...

The Lagos State Government has announced a temporary traffic diversion along Osborne Road in Ikoyi, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, from Friday, August 15, to Sunday, August 17, to facilitate critical drainage improvement works.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, explaining that the diversion was necessary to connect new drainage channels on Modupe Alakija Crescent to the underground system beneath Osborne Road’s median.

According to Osiyemi, the project involves constructing a cross culvert, which will require cutting through a section of Osborne Road, just before Foreshore Towers. Work will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and is expected to conclude by midnight on Sunday.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the two-day period to reduce congestion. This will include a counterflow system spanning about 100 meters from Modupe Alakija Crescent to the Alfred Rewane Road junction.

Inbound Traffic to Osborne Road from Alfred Rewane Road: Motorists will be diverted into a contraflow lane before rejoining their normal lane.

Outbound Traffic from Osborne Road to Alfred Rewane Road: Movement will be restricted to a single lane to accommodate the contraflow.

For alternative routes, motorists from Osborne Road heading towards Alfred Rewane Road can use Oba Adeyemi Oyekan Avenue to connect Glover Road, Lugard Avenue, or Cameron Road. Similarly, those coming from Alfred Rewane Road towards Osborne Road can take the same alternative roads in reverse.

Osiyemi assured that the road will be fully reopened by Monday, August 18, and that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be on ground to coordinate movement and minimise inconvenience for commuters.