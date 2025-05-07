In continuation of efforts by the Lagos State Government to eliminate environmental infractions and criminal activity while enhancing public safety, the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit has conducted another major raid and clean-up operation around the Lekki axis.

The operation, which commenced at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 6th May 2025, was led by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, and covered key areas including Lekki Phase 1 and 2, Ikoyi, Falomo Bridge, Law School, Eko Hotel axis, and Oniru Beach. These locations had been the subject of numerous complaints and distress calls from residents concerning the activities of street urchins, miscreants, hooligans, pickpockets, and other suspected criminals—particularly during the early hours of the day.

A total of seventy-four (74) suspects—seventy-two (72) males and two (2) females were apprehended during the operation, which successfully restored order and public sanity to the affected areas.

Speaking on the exercise, CSP Akerele issued a stern warning to criminal elements, reiterating the Agency’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives, properties, and the environment across the State.

“Those who choose to undermine the peace and security of our communities must desist or be prepared to face the full weight of the law. We will not relent in our efforts to ensure a safer and cleaner Lagos,” he said.

He further disclosed that the operation is part of a broader, continuous initiative by the Agency to conduct routine enforcement at least twice a week—targeting black spots, criminal hideouts, and illegal occupations—towards gradually eradicating crime and ensuring public order.

All suspects arrested during the exercise will be duly charged to court in accordance with the law.

The Lagos State Taskforce remains resolute in its mission to promote a safer, cleaner, and more secure environment for all Lagosians.