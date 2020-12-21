130 commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, that are operating on highways and in other restricted areas in Lagos State have been impounded in an enforcement carried out by the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Agency (Taskforce) on Monday.

The Taskforce also arrested five motorists who flouted the State’s traffic regulations, including driving against the traffic and obstruction.

The recently established Anti-Oneway and Other Traffic Offences Squad of the State Government, which is now being operated under the Taskforce, also joined in the enforcement.

The 80-man team, led by the new Taskforce chairman, Shola Jejeloye, a Superintendent of Police (SP), in an early morning enforcement in Iyana Ipaja, rounded up scores of Okada riders illegally operating on routes, which the State Government had designated as restricted areas for commercial motorcycles.

The enforcement team moved to Abule Egba area, drivers driving against traffic and commercial motorcyclists had created nuisance on the highways.

Offenders were calmly ordered to come down from the vehicles before they were confiscated by the Anti-One Way Squad.

None of the motorcyclists and their passengers was injured in the operation, which lasted several hours.

Speaking during the enforcement, Jejeloye said the Taskforce will sustain the operations all round the Yuletide period to limit the incidents of robbers using motorcycles to carry out their nefarious activities and give Lagosians opportunity to move freely in the festive season.

He said the enforcement team was out to protect law-abiding citizens of the State against dangerous driving and preventable accidents caused by disobedience to Lagos traffic laws.

Other areas where the Taskforce carried out the enforcement included Fagba Road, Isolo, Ojota, and Oba Akran Road.