The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) has arrested one Mr. Sunday Otu, a 40-year-old impostor residing at No. 51 Agboyi Road, Ketu, and an indigene of Cross River State, for defrauding unsuspecting members of the public with forged Taskforce release orders.

Otu was apprehended after he fraudulently obtained the sum of ₦60,000 from one Mr. Sunday Daniel (also known as Daniel Jackson), 35 years old, of No. 1 Tollgate Estate, Ogun State. The victim, who was earlier accosted for driving against traffic, was promised by the impostor that he could secure the release of his vehicle through his “connections” at the cost of ₦90,000. Daniel made an initial transfer of ₦60,000 with an agreement to pay the balance upon the issuance of a release order.

Investigations revealed that Otu forged the Taskforce release order himself and lured the victim to follow him to the Agency’s car park in Alausa, where he was eventually arrested. Further interrogation exposed his involvement in a similar fraudulent case some weeks earlier, after which the Agency had been on his trail.

Upon his arrest, several incriminating items were recovered, including multiple forged release order booklets, a green biro, staples, staplers, and vehicle registration numbers. Otu confessed that one accomplice, identified as Afix (currently at large), was also involved in the fraudulent activities.

The impostor has been charged to court, where he pleaded guilty. He has since been sentenced to 4years and 5 months jail term at the Badagry Correctional Centre.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, warned members of the public against dealing with touts or middlemen who parade themselves as agents of the Taskforce.

“Our enforcement terminates in the court, which is the only civilized way of settling disputes. Anyone who deals with impostors or touts does so at his own peril. We urge Lagosians to remain vigilant and always approach the Agency directly to avoid being defrauded by criminal elements who are wolves in the midst of innocent sheep,” he stated.

CSP Akerele further charged officers and men of the Agency to remain alert and vigilant in the discharge of their duties, stressing that the Agency will continue to fish out fraudulent elements impersonating government officials to extort unsuspecting citizens.