The Lagos State Safety Commission has shut several chemical factories and retail outlets in the Ojota area for violating safety and environmental regulations.

Director-General of the commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, said in a statement on that the operators flouted provisions of the Lagos State Safety Commission Law of 2011 despite repeated warnings and prior engagements.

He explained that officials had earlier inspected the facilities and met with the chemical dealers on multiple occasions. At a meeting on May 9, 2025, the operators signed an undertaking to conduct a comprehensive safety audit, organise hazard identification and risk assessment workshops, install serviced fire extinguishers, maintain an updated chemical inventory with expiry dates, and ensure the use of protective equipment.

Mojola said the commission acted after the dealers failed to implement the agreed measures within the given ultimatum, stressing that the action was necessary to safeguard lives and property.

He added that the commission had intensified surveillance across the state to enforce safety standards in factories, markets, and other high-risk areas.

The sealing of the Ojota facilities comes barely a month after the agency shut a seven-storey building in Victoria Island for major safety breaches, including the lack of barricades at an active construction site.