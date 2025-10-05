Residents of Odo Afa, along Oke-Oko–Isawo Road, Ikorodu, are battling tough times after heavy rainfall. With the flyover bridge construction still incomplete, the area has become nearly impassable. In a display of resilience, locals have turned to makeshift solutions, even using a ladder as a brid...

Residents of Odo Afa, along Oke-Oko–Isawo Road, Ikorodu, are battling tough times after heavy rainfall. With the flyover bridge construction still incomplete, the area has become nearly impassable.

In a display of resilience, locals have turned to makeshift solutions, even using a ladder as a bridge to cross the flooded zone.

Long queues now form daily as residents navigate this improvised lifeline.

TVC previously reported that the Federal Ministry of Environment has issued a warning that several locations across 16 states may experience heavy rainfall, likely to result in flooding, between October 4 and October 8, 2025.

The National Flood Early Warning Centre stated this on Saturday, in a flood alert signed by the Director of the Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department at the Federal Ministry of Environment, Usman Bokani, made available to TVC.

According to the statement, the centre predicted that the flooding is likely to affect 39 locations across the 16 states.