The Lagos State Government has announced a 84 days traffic management plan to enable the Federal Ministry of Works reconstruct a section of the main carriageway between Super Bus-Stop and Ilepo Bus-stop, the inbound section of the state along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

“In a statement released Sunday by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the reconstruction is set to last for 12 weeks, running from Saturday, March 7, to Saturday, May 30, 2026.

According to the statement, the main carriageway from Super Bus-stop to Ilepo Bus-stop (Lagos bound) will be totally closed to traffic in line with the scheduled reconstruction.

To manage movement along the corridor, motorists are hereby enjoined to take note of the highlighted alternative routes.

Lagos Bound Traffic

Option 1: For motorists coming from Abeokuta, Sango, or Tollgate axis and going towards Lagos or Oshodi, vehicular movement will be diverted to the BRT Corridor by Super Bus-Stop and will exit from the BRT Corridor by Pleasure Bus-Stop (Ilepo) to continue their journeys.

Option 2: Motorists coming from Abeokuta, Sango, or Tollgate axis going towards Lagos or Oshodi are advised to go through Ekoro Road to Old Otta Road through Alira Street to link Abeokuta Street to connect Pleasure Bus-Stop to continue their journeys.

Option 3: Motorists coming from Abeokuta, Sango, or Tollgate going to Lagos or Oshodi can alternatively go through Abule Egba Underbridge to connect Agege to link their desired destinations.

The statement noted that motorists plying the Abeokuta-bound side of the carriageway will have through traffic for the construction period.

Osiyemi further disclosed that the State Government has stationed emergency tow vehicles strategic position incase of breakdown of traffic management to provide quick recovery operations within the BRT corridor during the period.

“Motorists are implored to be patient, comply with traffic signage, and cooperate with Traffic Management Officials deployed along the corridor for safe and efficient execution of the reconstruction works for a better motoring experience,” Osiyemi advised.