The Lagos state Government has discharged another batch of 49 patients who have been certified free from Coronavirus.

A tweet from the handle of the state’s ministry of Health stated that there were 28 females & 21 males including a foreign national.

“28 females & 21 males including a foreign national – a Greek , were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba & Onikan to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 18 from IDH, Yaba & 31 from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered & tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive readings.

“With this, number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos is now 187”.