Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) attached to the Apapa Area Command, in a joint operation with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have thwarted a major drug smuggling plot at Apapa Port with the interception of 347.5 kilograms of Canadian Loud, a potent strain of cannab...

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) attached to the Apapa Area Command, in a joint operation with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have thwarted a major drug smuggling plot at Apapa Port with the interception of 347.5 kilograms of Canadian Loud, a potent strain of cannabis.

In a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSC Isah Sulaiman, shared via the agency’s official X handle on Friday, the illicit drugs were hidden inside an imported Toyota Sienna vehicle and intercepted barely 24 hours after the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, received a World Customs Organisation (WCO) Certificate of Merit.

Sulaiman disclosed that the cannabis was packed in 13 bags concealed within one of four vehicles contained in a single import consignment.

According to the statement, a comprehensive weighing exercise conducted after the seizure revealed that ten of the bags weighed 25kg each, one bag weighed 29kg, while the remaining two weighed 34.5kg and 34kg respectively, bringing the total weight of the seizure to 347.5kg.

Reacting to the interception, Comptroller Oshoba reaffirmed the Command’s zero-tolerance stance against drug trafficking and other illicit activities at the nation’s premier seaport.

“Any attempt by criminal elements to traffic prohibited items through Apapa Port will be detected and thwarted. We remain vigilant and resolute in the discharge of our duty to protect our society and national security,” he said.

He noted that the latest seizure marks the fourth significant joint drug interception recorded by the NCS and NDLEA at Apapa Port in less than two months, a development he said reflects intensified enforcement, intelligence-driven operations and unwavering inter-agency cooperation.

According to him, the success of the operation underscores the effectiveness of the strategic collaboration championed by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, which prioritises intelligence sharing and joint efforts among security agencies operating within Nigeria’s maritime sector.

He further disclosed that the forthcoming deployment of a high-capacity drive-through scanner capable of screening up to 200 containers per hour would significantly enhance technology-driven cargo examination and further disrupt smuggling activities at the port.

In line with established protocols, the seized 347.5kg of Canadian Loud has been formally handed over to the NDLEA for further investigation and prosecution of suspects linked to the consignment.

The interception adds to recent recognitions received by Comptroller Oshoba and the NDLEA Apapa Special Area Commander, Mohammed Tukur, who were both awarded the WCO Certificate of Merit on Monday, 26 January 2026, in Abuja, as part of activities marking the International Customs Day celebrations. It also aligns with the 2026 International Customs Day theme, “Customs Protecting Society Through Vigilance and Commitment.”