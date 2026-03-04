Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has announced the commencement of online registration for the 2026 Screening Test into Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools with boarding facilities for the 2026/2027 academic session. In a Wednesday statement signed by the Lagos ...

Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has announced the commencement of online registration for the 2026 Screening Test into Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools with boarding facilities for the 2026/2027 academic session.

In a Wednesday statement signed by the Lagos State Examinations Board Registrar, Mr Adebayo Orunsolu, eligible candidates are Primary Six pupils from both public and private primary schools across the state.

According to the statement, the registration exercise, which was opened on Monday, January 19, 2026, will close on Friday, May 15, 2026.

Orunsolu advised parents, guardians, school owners, and head teachers to complete the registration process online through the Board’s official portal.

The statement disclosed that the Screening Test will be conducted using the Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, and is tentatively scheduled to take place from Wednesday, May 27, to Friday, May 29, 2026, at designated centres across Lagos State.

The Registrar disclosed that the registration fee has also been fixed at ₦10,000 only, adding that candidates of Lagos State origin are required to upload a valid Lagos State Indigeneship Certificate as part of the registration process.