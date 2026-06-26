The Lagos State Government, through the State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), has launched a two-day capacity-building workshop for senior secondary school teachers on Grade Levels 15 to 17. The workshop, which is taking place at the State Teaching Service Staff Development Centre in Owutu, Ikorodu, was announced in a post…...

The Lagos State Government, through the State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), has launched a two-day capacity-building workshop for senior secondary school teachers on Grade Levels 15 to 17.

The workshop, which is taking place at the State Teaching Service Staff Development Centre in Owutu, Ikorodu, was announced in a post on the official X account of the Lagos State Government.

Declaring the programme open, the Chairman of TESCOM, Mrs. Victoria Mopelola Peregrino, said the workshop is designed to equip senior teachers with the leadership and professional skills needed to drive reforms in the education sector.

She explained that the training, themed “Repositioning the Education Sector for Excellence: Strategic Leadership, Innovation and Service Delivery in Education,” aims to strengthen the capacity of experienced educators, whom she described as key agents in advancing educational transformation across the state.

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Mrs Peregrino said “Education today is operating in a rapidly changing world characterised by technological advancement, globalisation, and evolving workforce demands. Therefore, traditional approaches to teaching and school management can no longer adequately prepare learners for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, which brought about the urgent need to reposition the state education sector to meet contemporary realities and future expectations.”

She tasked the teachers to move beyond the role of knowledge transmitters to become facilitators, mentors, innovators, and change agents who inspire students to think critically, solve problems creatively, and contribute positively to society.

While imploring the teachers to be innovative, which is essential in the quest for excellence, Mrs. Peregrino disclosed that innovation is not merely about technology but about finding better ways to teach, learn, assess, and manage educational processes.

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She urged them to embrace change, cultivate creativity, and remain open to new ideas that enhance teaching effectiveness and student engagement. She further encouraged the participants at the workshop to use the opportunity to learn, share experiences, explore innovative practices, and develop strategies that will enhance their effectiveness as educational leaders.

Other board members at the workshop, including Mrs. Kafayat Ajenifuja and Mr. Abiodun Bamboye, challenged all the participants to think differently, lead strategically, and serve with excellence. They further tasked them to be innovative and constantly search for information and knowledge on trending issues, processes and procedures which must be put into proper use to improve the school system.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary in the Commission, Mr. Rafiu Olawale Ojikutu noted that the choice of the title for the workshop was carefully selected, bearing in mind that the 21st-century teaching methodology has been greatly characterised by constant changes and disruption of the old order.

He said, “The teaching world has reached milestones with the advent of technological innovations and emergence of digital platforms, and as leaders in the teaching profession, teachers must rise to the occasion and ensure they are well repositioned and always a step ahead by acquiring the necessary skills to teach the new tech-savvy generation of students.”

His words, “As a Commission, we have taken cognisance of emerging changes in the education sector and have therefore drawn up a series of workshops for teachers across all levels to reposition them strategically and build their capacity to meet the 21st century educational challenges. We are committed to improving the quality of teachers and educators to meet the educational goals of building a formidable and productive educational system that can favourably compete with any of its kind globally.”

Mr. Ojikutu concluded his welcome address with a charge to the participants to be ready to revitalise and rejuvenate the teaching profession by holding the bull by the horns and addressing all grey areas to achieve success and improve service delivery.

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The two-day workshop, which is expected to draw to a close tomorrow, Friday, June 26, 2026, with a communique, had in attendance over 200 teachers on GL 15-17 drawn across the six education districts of the State and LASTVEB.