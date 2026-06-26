The Kwara State Police Command has arrested two suspected cult members and recovered a locally fabricated Beretta pistol during intelligence-led operations targeting criminal gangs in Ilorin metropolis. The command said the arrests followed sustained surveillance and credible intelligence as part of its intensified campaign against cultism, violent crimes and other…...

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested two suspected cult members and recovered a locally fabricated Beretta pistol during intelligence-led operations targeting criminal gangs in Ilorin metropolis.

The command said the arrests followed sustained surveillance and credible intelligence as part of its intensified campaign against cultism, violent crimes and other security threats across the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, in a statement on Friday, identified one of the suspects as 33-year-old Abdullahi Jimoh Omotoho, alleged to be a member of the Klans-Avea cult group operating within Ilorin.

According to the statement, operatives recovered a locally fabricated Beretta pistol from Omotoho during the operation.

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The police said intelligence generated from the suspect’s arrest led to the apprehension of another suspect, Abdullahi Kareem Kawu, popularly known as “B-Red,” who is alleged to be a member of the Eiye Confraternity.

The command noted that Kawu is currently assisting investigators as efforts continue to dismantle criminal networks linked to cult-related activities within the state.

It added that preliminary investigations had yielded useful information on the activities of criminal gangs operating within Ilorin metropolis, while efforts were ongoing to identify and arrest other members of the groups.

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Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Ojo Adekimi, commended the professionalism and vigilance of the operatives involved in the operation, reaffirming the command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and proactive crime-fighting strategies.

He warned individuals involved in cultism and other violent crimes to desist or face the full weight of the law, while urging residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information to enhance public safety.

The police said the suspects remain in custody and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.