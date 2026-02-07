The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted recent comments by the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, over claims that the Senate rejected the electronic transmission of election results....

In a statement, the party cited clarifications by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe affirming the Senate’s longstanding support for the use of technology in elections, including electronic transmission of results, in line with the Electoral Act and subject to the operational capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The APC said the clarifications debunked what it described as a “false and misleading narrative” that the Senate opposed electronic transmission, accusing Obi of amplifying the claim without verifying the facts.

According to the party, the Senate instead strengthened the legal framework to ensure that technological deployment in elections remains credible, secure and aligned with INEC’s technical readiness, adding that portraying the move as a rejection reflected either a misunderstanding of legislative procedure or deliberate political distortion.

The Lagos APC further criticised Obi’s public interventions, alleging a pattern of premature commentary, selective use of statistics and negative portrayals of Nigeria, particularly on international platforms.

It argued that such conduct could undermine public confidence, deepen divisions and weaken national cohesion.

The party also raised concerns about what it described as Obi’s reliance on social media populism and his response to the conduct of some supporters, saying these issues called into question his leadership temperament.

Reaffirming its position, the APC said democracy is strengthened by truth, restraint and responsibility, insisting that Nigeria requires leadership grounded in diligence, emotional intelligence and patriotism.

It maintained that the Senate’s position on electronic transmission remained clear and that the facts contradicted Obi’s claims.