The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to disregard what it described as “needless drama and politically motivated hysteria” surrounding the recent directive on the withdrawal of police escorts from VIPs....

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to disregard what it described as “needless drama and politically motivated hysteria” surrounding the recent directive on the withdrawal of police escorts from VIPs.

In a statement on Wednesday, the party said the reform has been misrepresented by critics who “thrive on sensationalism” rather than objective assessment. It stressed that the policy is neither new nor targeted at any individual but a routine administrative step aimed at restoring professionalism within the Nigeria Police Force.

According to the APC, the measure seeks to correct years of lopsided deployment in which thousands of police officers were assigned to private individuals instead of protecting communities and public infrastructure.

The party accused opposition figures of attempting to weaponise the development, arguing that their reaction reflects “a mindset that sees public institutions as personal estates.” It added that Nigeria cannot continue to divert scarce security resources to VIPs while national security challenges persist.

The statement commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Inspector General of Police for initiating reforms that prioritise public safety, strengthen community policing, and reinforce discipline across the security architecture.

It also clarified that the directive does not affect constitutionally mandated security details for public office holders or those legally entitled to official protection, but only seeks to curb excesses and frivolous deployment of police officers.

The Lagos APC said more adjustments should be expected in the security sector as part of efforts to build a safer and more efficient policing system, insisting that attempts to politicise the reform are “dead on arrival”.