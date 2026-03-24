The Labour Party (LP) has formally announced that its presidential ticket for the 2027 general election has been zoned to southern Nigeria, effectively ruling out aspirants from the northern region. The party’s interim National Chairperson, Nenadi Usman, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja, stating that the decision had been finalised…...

The Labour Party (LP) has formally announced that its presidential ticket for the 2027 general election has been zoned to southern Nigeria, effectively ruling out aspirants from the northern region.

The party’s interim National Chairperson, Nenadi Usman, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja, stating that the decision had been finalised internally.

She made it clear that the party would not consider any presidential candidate from the North, describing the zoning arrangement as non-negotiable.

“We have one certain decision that we have taken and that is that we will certainly not field any aspirant from northern Nigeria. We have zoned the position to southern Nigeria,” she said.

Usman further warned that any attempt by a northern aspirant to seek the party’s presidential ticket would not be entertained, reinforcing the party’s stance ahead of the 2027 elections.