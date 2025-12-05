The Kwara State Government clarified the widespread allegation that a contract worth $800 million was awarded to the Mutawali of Ilorin, Dr. Alimi Abdulrazaq, who is the older brother of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. According to a statement signed by Commissioner for Communications Bolanle Oluko...

According to a statement signed by Commissioner for Communications Bolanle Olukoju on Thursday, the state government fiercely described the comment attributed to Hon. Iliasu Ibrahim that the Governor awarded an $800 million contract as “false, reckless, ill-conceived, and intended to cause mischief and public dissatisfaction.”

Kwara State Government expressed that it did not at any time award a contract to the elder brother of the Governor and Mutawali of Ilorin Dr. Alimi Abdulrazaq, according to a statement on Thursday.

“At no time did the government of the state even award a contract worth $800m. We are, therefore, alarmed by the depth of recklessness and evil intent that made Hon. Iliasu Ibrahim to claim in a radio broadcast that His Excellency awarded a contract or empowerment worth $800m to his elder brother. This is false, baseless, and malicious,” the statement said.

“Throughout the radio programme, Alhaji Iliasu and his co-travellers did not mention the specific FG’s project or programme that he claimed was awarded to Dr. Alimi. The Governor’s elder brother, Dr. Alimi, is an accomplished and respected senior lawyer and a Bencher. He is not a contractor.

“Besides, at no time did Kwara get a Federal Government project or empowerment worth $800m (N1.2trillion) — much less award it to anyone in the state. But particularly concerning is how a radio station allowed its platform to peddle such disinformation without anyone on its management team cautioning the guest and the anchor.

“Whilst Alhaji Iliasu has a history of queer public conducts long managed by everyone, repeatedly offering such persons a platform to cause mischief and incite public disaffection on a grander scale carries immeasurable risk for any reputable media platform and public peace.

“We concede the right of every citizen to freedom of expression. However, such freedom comes with corresponding responsibility and a duty of care to other citizens and the general public.

“As democrats, we request the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to do justice in this matter as soon as possible — even as other private citizens maligned in the reckless radio programme are within their right to do a review of same.”