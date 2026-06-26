The Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially presented Certificates of Return and statutory Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nomination forms to its candidates for the 2027 general elections. The presentation took place on Friday at the party’s state secretariat in Ilorin, where the party handed…...

The Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially presented Certificates of Return and statutory Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nomination forms to its candidates for the 2027 general elections.

The presentation took place on Friday at the party’s state secretariat in Ilorin, where the party handed over the documents to its 24 House of Assembly candidates who emerged victorious in the recently concluded party primaries across the state.

In a statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Adewara, the PDP described the exercise as the final stage in the completion of its primary election process ahead of the general elections.

The party noted that the presentation followed an earlier ceremony at its National Secretariat in Abuja, where its governorship candidate, Bolakale Kawu, alongside the party’s three senatorial candidates and six House of Representatives candidates, received their Certificates of Return as well as INEC Forms EC9 and EC13A.

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Speaking at the event, the state chairman, Isa Bawa, congratulated the House of Assembly candidates and urged them to remain united ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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“Your emergence as candidates is a collective mandate to serve the people with humility, dedication and commitment. I urge you to remain united, disciplined and focused as we move into the next phase of our campaign,” Bawa said.

Bawa also urged the candidates to strengthen the party’s structures in their constituencies and work with stakeholders to enhance the PDP’s chances in the election.

He commended former Senate President Bukola Saraki for what he described as his leadership and commitment to the party.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, the beneficiaries thanked the party leadership for conducting what they described as transparent and peaceful primaries.

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They pledged to work with party leaders and supporters to secure victory for the PDP in the 2027 general elections.

The PDP also called on its members across the state’s 16 local government areas to remain united as it intensifies consultations and grassroots mobilisation ahead of the polls.