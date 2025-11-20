The Kwara State Government has introduced heightened security measures across schools in parts of the state, in a move aimed at strengthening the safety of students amid ongoing security operations. According to the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, the...

According to the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, the measures take immediate effect in schools located in Ifelodun, Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin, and Oke Ero Local Government Areas.

The government says the decision is part of broader efforts to curb the activities of kidnappers who, it fears, may attempt to use schoolchildren as human shields as security agencies intensify crackdowns on criminal hideouts.

Boarding schools in Irepodun are also covered by the new security directives, as authorities consider them potential targets for criminals fleeing from increasing security pressure.

Dr. Olohungbebe noted that the measures will remain in place pending further security clearance, after which normal school activities may resume fully.

The government assures parents, students, and school authorities of its commitment to ensuring a safe learning environment across the state.