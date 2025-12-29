Families of seven construction workers abducted in Kwara State have appealed to the state government to help secure their release. The workers were reportedly kidnapped while carrying out construction work along the Sabaja–Owa Onire Road. At a press conference in Ilorin, the state capital, the fam...

Families of seven construction workers abducted in Kwara State have appealed to the state government to help secure their release.

The workers were reportedly kidnapped while carrying out construction work along the Sabaja–Owa Onire Road.

At a press conference in Ilorin, the state capital, the families revealed that the abductors are demanding a ransom of ₦500 million for the workers’ release.

Describing the ordeal as deeply traumatic, the families said the incident has left wives, children, and elderly parents in distress.

Emotions ran high during the briefing, with some wives and children breaking down in tears.

The families urged the Kwara State Government and security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue their loved ones.

They also called for immediate support for the affected families while they await the safe return of the abducted workers.