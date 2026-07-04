The Kogi State Government says about 1,000 rustled livestock have been recovered during joint security operations targeting the remnants of the late bandit kingpin, Kachalla Ibrahim Battijo, and other cattle-rustling syndicates operating in Kogi State and the North Central region....

The Kogi State Government says about 1,000 rustled livestock have been recovered during joint security operations targeting the remnants of the late bandit kingpin, Kachalla Ibrahim Battijo, and other cattle-rustling syndicates operating in Kogi State and the North Central region.

The recovered livestock include over 200 traced to the criminal network of the late Battijo, while the remaining animals were recovered from other armed bandits engaged in cattle rustling across Kogi State and neighbouring states.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the operation was carried out by the combined security agencies following credible intelligence that enabled security operatives to intercept the stolen animals before they could be sold to finance criminal activities.

Fanwo said security forces engaged the bandits in gun battles, neutralising several suspects, while others fled with gunshot wounds, abandoning the livestock.

He added that the recovered animals are being kept in a secure location in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area pending identification and return to their rightful owners.

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The state government commended the security agencies for their collaboration and reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the offensive against criminality.

It also urged residents to continue providing credible intelligence to support efforts to keep Kogi State safe.