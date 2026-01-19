The Kogi State Police Command has appointed ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat as its new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO). In a statement on Monday, the Command said ASP Afusat has assumed office, taking over from CSP William Ovye Aya, who has been redeployed for another assignment. The Commissioner of P...

The Kogi State Police Command has appointed ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat as its new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).

In a statement on Monday, the Command said ASP Afusat has assumed office, taking over from CSP William Ovye Aya, who has been redeployed for another assignment.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, welcomed the new PPRO and expressed confidence in her capacity to effectively communicate the Command’s activities and initiatives to the public.

ASP Afusat, an indigene of Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State, was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force on 7th September 2024 after completing a five-year training programme at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry.

She has undergone several professional and leadership trainings, including a Virtual Assistant Certification Programme, Police Mobile Training at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State, and Leadership and Citizenship Training at Shere Hills, Jos.

Before her appointment, ASP Afusat served as Officer-in-Charge of the Gender Desk, B Division, Felele, and later as Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of the Kogi State Police Command.

The Command said it looks forward to her contributions in strengthening public engagement and promoting a positive image of the Nigeria Police Force in the state.