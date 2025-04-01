The Kogi State Government has dismissed allegations by suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, describing them as false and an attempt to manipulate public sentiment.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the government’s attention was drawn to a now-deleted post on Akpoti Uduaghan’s verified Facebook page, where she alleged that Governor Usman Ododo, former Governor Yahaya Bello, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio should be held responsible if anything happened to her.

Fanwo accused Akpoti Uduaghan of attempting to incite unrest in Kogi Central by violating the state’s ban on political gatherings. He stated that her visit to the area was a deliberate act aimed at causing violence.

“Governor Ododo has no interest in the political theatrics of the suspended senator. Her baseless claims are a feeble attempt to stir unnecessary controversy and cover up her disregard for the law,” Fanwo said.

The Commissioner added that Akpoti Uduaghan has consistently disregarded security directives and accused her of orchestrating disturbances in the state. He insisted that her actions confirmed intelligence reports suggesting a planned disruption of peace in Kogi Central.

He urged security agencies to take note of what he called her “reckless utterances and inflammatory actions,” adding that the government remains committed to maintaining law and order.

“Kogi State remains peaceful under Governor Ododo, and we will not allow anyone, regardless of status, to disrupt our commitment to security and progress,” he said.

Fanwo reiterated that while the government prioritizes the safety of all citizens, it will not tolerate actions that provoke crises. He warned that Akpoti Uduaghan would be held responsible if her actions led to violence in the state.