A heated social media dispute took a troubling turn on Saturday evening when content creator Mitchell Mukoro, popularly known as King Mitchy, consumed a substance believed to be Sniper insecticide during a live broadcast.

The incident occurred in full view of her followers, with the livestream capturing the influencer in tears as she drank from a container suspected to contain the pesticide.

Viewers reacted instantly, flooding the session with alarm, while individuals around her were seen attempting to intervene.

The broadcast was cut short as members of her team moved to rush her to hospital, triggering widespread speculation about her condition.

Rumours circulated online in the immediate aftermath of the incident, including claims that the influencer had died. However, her management later issued a fresh statement dismissing the reports.

“Michelle is okay now,” the post reads.

The episode followed weeks of intense online exchanges between Mitchy and social media activist VeryDarkMan. The dispute centred on allegations tied to charitable initiatives and the handling of public donations.

Mitchy had recently shared details of a school renovation project she said was completed within six days.

She also publicly questioned VeryDarkMan over the management of donations received since the beginning of 2025.

The back-and-forth generated significant online backlash. According to Mitchy, sustained harassment linked to the controversy led to the loss of her business Instagram account.

In 2019, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) banned the over-the-counter sale of Sniper and other DDVP-based products following growing concerns over their misuse in suicide cases.