Police in Zamfara have confirmed the killing of thirteen personnel by armed Bandits in Bungudu Local government area of the state.

According to the force’s officials, the troops were killed when armed bandits ambushed them on their way to repel an attack on a nearby community.

The officers displayed resilience and courage by engaging the hoodlums, an effort that kept the robbers from wreaking havoc on the towns, according to a police public relations official in the state.

A special anti-banditry operation is presently underway, according to the statement, in order to track down the assailants.

The police image maker noted that the bandits on their part also suffered heavy casualty.

Hussaini Rabiu, the Zamfara State Police Commissioner, visited the injured policemen in hospital and underlined that the sad incident will not deter the command’s officers and men from carrying out their mandate of protecting residents’ lives and property.