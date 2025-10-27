The 10th edition of the New Media Conference (NMC), Nigeria’s foremost gathering for digital and media professionals, convened hundreds of innovators, creators, and industry leaders at The Podium Event Centre, Lagos, celebrating a decade of disruption and digital transformation. This year’s even...

The 10th edition of the New Media Conference (NMC), Nigeria’s foremost gathering for digital and media professionals, convened hundreds of innovators, creators, and industry leaders at The Podium Event Centre, Lagos, celebrating a decade of disruption and digital transformation.

This year’s event, themed “A Decade of Disrupting New Media: Shaping Africa’s Future,” marked a significant milestone with the launch of the inaugural NMC 100 Disruptors Awards, honouring 100 exceptional individuals and organizations who have redefined Nigeria’s digital media landscape over the past decade. The list, known as the NMC 100, celebrates pioneers across digital journalism, content creation, technology, marketing, and community building.

Delivering the keynote address titled “From Disruption to Dominance,” Bayo Adedeji, CEO of Wakanow, urged media professionals to evolve from mere innovation to sustainability and global influence. He noted that the next phase of Africa’s digital journey would be defined by strategic growth, data-driven creativity, and collaborations that strengthen the continent’s voice in global media.

Convener of the Conference and founder of OloriSuperGal, Oluwatosin Ajibade, described the NMC 100 as a “celebration of courage, innovation, and resilience.” She said, “These disruptors are not just shaping narratives — they are building the future of Africa’s digital economy. Their influence reminds us that disruption is not about destruction, but transformation.”

The event featured insightful panel sessions on digital storytelling, artificial intelligence, content monetization, and the future of influencer marketing, with participants from leading organizations across Africa’s digital ecosystem.

Supported by partners including ProvidusBank, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, TechPoint Africa, ID Africa, and BellaNaija, the 2025 edition of the NMC reinforced its role as the continent’s leading platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, and collaboration in the fast-evolving world of digital media.

Among those recognised were top digital creators and influencers including KieKie, Broda Shaggi, Fisayo Fosudo, Sisi Yemmie, and Joey Akan, alongside institutions such as The Cable, Premium Times, TechPoint Africa, and Iroko TV for their groundbreaking contributions to new media growth.

See the breakdown of those recognised at the event:

Social Media & Community Building: Uche Pedro (Founder, Bella Naija), Nkem Onwudiwe (Founder, Her Network), Oluwatosin Olaseinde (Founder, Money Africa), Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and comedian Mr. Macaroni, all of whom have built influential digital communities.

Digital Journalism & Investigative Storytelling: Renowned for their dedication to truth and accountability in the digital era, news organizations such as The Cable, Premium Times and investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo have been recognized.

Digital Content Creation: The list celebrates the creativity of powerhouses like Funke Akindele, Ruth Kadiri, Broda Shaggi, Nons Miraj, Tomike Adeoye, Mark Angel Comedy, and Taaooma, whose work has captivated millions.

Tech Innovation in New Media: Iroko TV and Tech Point Africa are recognized for their trailblazing efforts in leveraging technology to transform media consumption and information dissemination, thereby revolutionizing the new media landscape.

Digital Marketing & PR: Agencies that have redefined brand communication in the digital era, including ID Africa and Wild Fusion, are also featured.

Podcast: The influence of podcasts is also recognized, with popular shows like ‘I Said What I Said’, ‘Off Air With Gbemi & Toolz’ and media personalities Joey Akan and Toke Makinwa making the list.

Founded in 2015, the New Media Conference has become Africa’s leading hub for digital media and marketing professionals, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to exchange ideas, explore emerging trends, and build valuable networks.

As the curtains fell on the landmark edition, one message resonated — Africa’s new media future belongs to the disruptors who dare to create, connect, and lead beyond boundaries.