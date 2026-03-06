The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the killing of the abducted father of a former Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe.

The victim, Francis Igwe, was the traditional ruler of Ndufu-Alike in Ikwo Local Government Area before his death.

According to the police, the monarch was abducted on Sunday, March 1, 2026, while on his way to church.

Confirming the development in a statement on Friday, the spokesperson of the Ebonyi State Police Command, Joshua Ukandu, said operatives immediately launched intensive operations after the abduction was reported.

Ukandu said the deployment of technical and intelligence assets led to the arrest of two suspects believed to be members of the kidnapping syndicate.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed that the monarch had been killed on March 2.

“They further volunteered to lead operatives to their hideout and assist in recovering the monarch’s remains,” the statement said.

However, while approaching the hideout, other gang members allegedly opened fire on the police team.

Ukandu said the operatives responded with superior firepower during the confrontation, overpowering the criminals in the gun battle.

“In the course of the confrontation, one of the hoodlums was neutralised, while others fled the scene,” he said.

The police spokesman added that seven additional suspects were later arrested, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to nine.

He also confirmed that one locally made pistol was recovered during the operation.

According to him, the remains of the slain monarch have been recovered and deposited in a morgue for autopsy, while investigations are ongoing.

Ukandu said the suspects would be charged to court after investigations are concluded, adding that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.