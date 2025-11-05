A neurosurgeon with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Dr Tochukwu Mbanugo, who was abducted last week in Anambra State, has regained his freedom....

Dr Mbanugo was kidnapped in front of his hospital at Uruagu, Nnewi, on the evening of Thursday, 30 October 2025.

Confirming his release on Tuesday night, the Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Anambra State, Dr Princeton Okam, said the doctor was freed shortly before the expiration of the association’s 72-hour ultimatum to the State Government.

“We just finished a meeting, and if the doctor had not been released, all doctors would have shut down. Fortunately, we got a call from those in contact with the kidnappers that he has been released. I have also spoken to him and can confirm that he is stable,” Okam said.

The NMA had on Sunday issued a 72-hour deadline for the government to ensure Dr Mbanugo’s safe release or face a total shutdown of medical services in the state.

Okam revealed that the abductors had demanded ₦100 million as ransom but declined to disclose the actual amount paid, citing security reasons.

He expressed concern over the increasing cases of abductions targeting medical personnel, noting that doctors, who provide essential services despite poor remuneration, should not be subjected to such ordeals.

“It’s worrisome that doctors, who are essential service providers, are being targeted by kidnappers. We are not well-paid to be victims of ransom demands. Many doctors are already leaving the country because of poor pay, and those of us who stay back should be spared by these criminals,” he lamented.

The NMA chairman urged government and security agencies to step up efforts to protect lives and property, especially for healthcare workers who are often required to respond to emergencies at night.

“We need a secure environment so that everyone can go about their legitimate duties without fear,” he said.