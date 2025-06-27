The High court of Kenya in Nairobi has declared that the abduction and subsequent forcible removal of Nnamdi Kanu leader of the indigenous people of Biafra from Kenya to Nigeria violated the laws of Kenya, his rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of movement and security of the person guaranteed by the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 and, therefore, unconstitutional and illegal.

The court also declared that holding him in incommunicado, solitary confinement, torturing him and denying him food, water, medication and other necessities was a violation of his rights and fundamental freedoms.

Having entered Kenya lawfully he was subject to the protection offered by the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and the government of Kenya had an obligation to uphold.

Kingsley Kanu had sued the Attorney General of Kenya, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government, the Director of Immigration Services Kenya, the Director of Criminal Investigations Kenya, and the Officer Commanding Police Division Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on behalf of Nnamdi Kanu.

In the suit the petitioner petitioner asserted that Namdi Kanu’s arrest, detention and removal from Kenya was done in violation of the Constitution of Kenya, the Fair Administrative Actions Act, 2015, The Extradition (Contiguous and Foreign Countries) Act and the Public Officers Ethics Act, 2003.