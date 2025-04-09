The Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs, Kebbi State, Nasiru Abubakar Kigo, has retracted the statement he made on the prevalence of homosexuality and lesbianism in Sokoto and Kebbi States.

In an overview, he delivered a public lecture in Birnin Kebbi during the Ramadan Fasting, presented false statistics in the number of registered gay and lesbian groups in the two states which proved to be baseless and untrue.

Consequently,the Kebbi Government has suspended him from office and referred the matter to the appropriate Religious Authorities for further investigation.

Under the body of the Kebbi Council of Ulama, Kigo was summoned to provide proof of his allegation which he admitted to be entirely false.

The Council convened a news briefing in Birnin Kebbi to allow the Permanent Secretary to withdraw the declaration he made, and tender unreserved apology to the governments and people of Sokoto and Kebbi States, as well as the entire Muslim population for portraying them in negative perspective.

Responding Nasiru Abubakar Kigo read a letter stating that he has realised his mistake and offended the sensibilities of Muslims in Sokoto and Kebbi States,

pointing out how remorseful he is and seek for forgiveness on the statistics coupled with the negative image therein,

Kigo appealled to all those bearing the offensive video clips to delete them permanently.

In his comment, Kebbi State Chairman of the Council of Ulama, Sheikh ABDURRAHMAN Isa Jega, quoted Verses from the Qur’an and the Hadith of the Noble Prophet Muhammad, SAW, which made it incumbent on whoever makes a mistake to accept correction and do the right thing.

Sheikh ABDURRAHMAN added that Nasiru Abubakar Kigo is a member of the council and he has accepted his wrong doing and apologized while also tendering apology as the Chairman of the Council, to Kebbi and Sokoto States as well as to the entire Muslim Ummah.