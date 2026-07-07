The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested four suspects over an alleged plot to kidnap a resident after demanding a ₦30 million ransom through anonymous phone calls.

The suspects, identified as Muhammad Shafiu, 21, Mansur Ibrahim, 21, Aliyu Umar, 25, and Muhammad Suleiman, 23, were arrested over alleged offences bordering on criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation through anonymous communication and threats to kidnap.

According to the Police Command, the arrests followed a complaint by Alhaji Aminu Garba of Jega, who reported receiving threatening telephone calls demanding ₦30 million or risk being kidnapped.

Police investigations revealed that the first three suspects allegedly procured a new SIM card and repeatedly contacted the victim, with one of them disguising his voice to sound like a Fulani man in an attempt to instil fear and conceal his identity.

The investigation further established that the fourth suspect, described as a family friend of the victim, allegedly supplied the victim’s phone number and family details, which were used to facilitate the threats.