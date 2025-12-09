Kebbi State has officially flagged off the second round of the Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) Week in a significant step towards strengthening health care for mothers and children in the state. The event marks the beginning of a week-long nationwide campaign aimed at delivering high-impa...

Kebbi State has officially flagged off the second round of the Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) Week in a significant step towards strengthening health care for mothers and children in the state.

The event marks the beginning of a week-long nationwide campaign aimed at delivering high-impact, low-cost interventions designed to reduce maternal and child mortality.

Speaking at the launch, the Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yakubu Smaila Augi, emphasized the importance of collective action, stating that “every mother and child deserves a healthy start in life.” He noted that the MNCH Week goes beyond service delivery, describing it as a life-saving effort focused on building healthier communities. Services to be provided during the week include routine immunization, antenatal care, deworming, Vitamin A supplementation, nutrition screening, health education, and improved access to quality healthcare.

The Commissioner reiterated the state government’s commitment to sustaining routine health programs and reducing maternal and child mortality across the state.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Primary Health Care Agency, represented by Nasiru Muhammad Yauri, called on community leaders, stakeholders, health workers, and partners to ensure that no mother or child is left behind. He reaffirmed the state government’s support and dedication to strengthening MNCH interventions.

Partners who addressed the gathering include the state coordinator of Helen Keller International, Aminu Sarking Rima, who highlighted the crucial role of nutrition in child development and urged mothers and pregnant women to consistently visit healthcare facilities. Other supporting partners include UNICEF and Médecins Sans Frontières.

Healthcare workers, community leaders, and stakeholders turned out in large numbers to support the initiative. Mothers expressed gratitude for the free services, noting improvements in access to care and increased health awareness within their communities.