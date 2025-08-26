Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has lauded the resilience and gallantry of security agencies combating banditry and other criminal activities across the state. The governor gave the commendation on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi after presiding over an expanded security council meeting with heads of mil...

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has lauded the resilience and gallantry of security agencies combating banditry and other criminal activities across the state.

The governor gave the commendation on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi after presiding over an expanded security council meeting with heads of military, paramilitary, and intelligence agencies operating in the state.

Idris said the meeting was convened to review current security challenges, evaluate progress made, and adopt new strategies to consolidate recent gains.

While praising security operatives for their commitment, the governor assured them of continuous government support in logistics and intelligence sharing.

Highlighting Kebbi’s geographical position, which shares borders with Niger Republic and Benin Republic, Idris noted that bandits often exploit border communities to infiltrate the state. He expressed satisfaction, however, that operatives have successfully identified and blocked infiltration points, thwarting several attempted attacks.

“Security is not solely the responsibility of the Federal Government. States and local governments must also play their parts because it is our people who are being protected,” Idris said. “In Kebbi, our security services are on top of the situation, and we remain grateful to them for making the state peaceful and habitable.”

Those present at the meeting included heads of the Army, Air Force, Police, Civil Defence, DSS, Customs, Immigration, Correctional Service, NDLEA, Road Safety Corps, and the Vigilante Group of Nigeria.