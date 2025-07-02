The First Lady of Kebbi State, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris, has joined global leaders and advocates at the 37th General Assembly of the International Council of Women (ICW), held in Marrakech, Morocco.

Alongside her Bayelsa counterpart, Mrs Gloria Diri, Hajiya Zainab participated in high-level discussions focused on this year’s theme, “Women’s Empowerment: Peace and Sustainable Development.” The event brought together national councils, policymakers and development partners from across the world to explore strategies for advancing gender equality and sustainable progress.

Speaking at the assembly, She thanked the ICW-CIF and Moroccan organisers for providing a vital platform to exchange ideas and best practices for women’s development.