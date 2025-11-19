Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general election, has condemned the recurring attacks nationwide, especially the recent abduction of school girls in Kebbi State, charging the federal government to implement strategic opera...

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general election, has condemned the recurring attacks nationwide, especially the recent abduction of school girls in Kebbi State, charging the federal government to implement strategic operations to curb the attacks.

In a Wednesday statement via his official X handle, Kwakwanso who was also a former Governor of Kano State described the attacks as a “recent surge in insecurity in Nigeria has reached a level that demands urgent attention from all authorities, especially the Federal Government.”

The statement reads, “First, the kidnapping of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi State is deeply worrying and echoes a disturbing pattern from the recent past.

“The abduction and subsequent killing of Brigadier Gen. M. Uba by terrorists in Borno State is one of the darkest moments in our nation’s fight against terrorism. This shocking intelligence and operational failure demands an immediate and thorough investigation.”

He wrote further, “mass kidnappings have been reported in Zamfara State, which is truly heartbreaking. I urge the swift rescue of the victims.

“On another front, the recent surge in bandit attacks across Shanono and Ghari Local Government Areas in Kano State demands urgent concern and immediate action.”

“It is heartening to note the Kano State Government’s swift response, including the donation of operational vehicles to security forces.

“The Federal Government must fulfill its primary responsibility. These incidents are not isolated; they reveal serious setbacks in the battle against insecurity.

“I call on the authorities to take decisive action by reinvigorating our armed forces and empowering the Nigeria Police Force to effectively protect and defend our people from these acts of terror,” Kwankwaso concluded.

TVC previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of military personnel on active duty, describing the loss as a painful blow to the nation.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am depressed with the tragic death of our soldiers and officers on active duty. May God comfort the families of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other fallen heroes,” the President said.