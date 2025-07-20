Top-rated Nigerian music star KCee has been confirmed as the headline performer for the closing ceremony of the 3rd CAA African U18/U20 Athletics Championships, taking place in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The announcement has added a fresh wave of excitement to an already electrifying event that has cap...

The announcement has added a fresh wave of excitement to an already electrifying event that has captivated the athletics community across Africa and beyond.

The championship which started on July 16, has seen record-breaking performances and fierce competition, will draw to a colorful close with a ceremony set to celebrate the spirit of youth, excellence, and continental unity through music, culture, and sport.

KCee, known for his energetic stage presence and chart-topping hits such as Limpopo and Ojapiano, is expected to thrill spectators and athletes with a live performance that promises to match the intensity and flair of the competition itself.

With Team Nigeria and Team South Africa locked in a thrilling battle at the top of the medals table, anticipation is high for the final day of competition. Both nations have dominated the podium in multiple track and field events, showcasing the depth of talent and athletic promise across the continent.

NSC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, who will be on ground to attend the closing ceremony alongside other top Government dignitaries, said the Championship has been very exciting from the first day and ending it with a colourful closing ceremony is only benefitting for such a continental event.

Bukola Olopade, Director General of the National Sports Commission, noted that the choice of KCee reflects the desire to blend sports with culture and entertainment, creating a memorable send-off for participating athletes, officials, and fans.