Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has tested negative for Coronavirus after 11 days in self isolation

The Governor announced this on his twitter handle Saturday morning.

He said the result of his confirmatory tests came back negative.

The tweet read, “After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my COVID 19 repeat test came back negative.

“My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well wishers for the prayers and solidarity. We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic. JKF.”

Though some of his cabinet members also tested positive, their state of health is currently unknown.

The Governor is expected to resume work on Monday and his first major assignment will be inter-facing with organized Labour in the State as they commence a 3-day warning strike.