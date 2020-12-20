The police have foiled a kidnapping and cattle rustling attempt by bandits after rescuing eighty-four victims in Katsina state. They also recovered twelve rustled cows.

This is according to a statement issued by the Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah on Saturday.

According to the PPRO, a distress call was received that some Islamiyya Students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya, Mahuta village, were accosted by bandits on their way from Unguwan Alkasim village.

The Bandits had already kidnapped four persons and rustled twelve cows from Danbaure village, Funtua LGA after which they tried to escape into the forest.

On receipt of the report, the DPO led Operations to the area and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel.

Search parties are currently searching the area to arrest the bandits.