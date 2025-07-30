The Katsina State Executive Council has approved strategic projects worth over ₦23.8 billion aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery, security infrastructure, road connectivity and hospitality services across the state....

The Katsina State Executive Council has approved strategic projects worth over ₦23.8 billion aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery, security infrastructure, road connectivity and hospitality services across the state.

The approvals were made during the ninth regular Executive Council meeting held today, presided over by Deputy Governor Faruk Lawal Jobe. Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda joined the session virtually.

Among the key decisions was the upgrade of the Comprehensive Health Centre in Mai’adua Local Government Area into a General Hospital, at a cost of ₦1.3 billion. According to the Commissioner for Works and Housing, Engr. Dr Sani Magaji Ingawa, the facility will significantly improve access to quality healthcare, particularly for women and children.

To reinforce security in volatile areas, the Council approved ₦703 million for reconstructing perimeter fences and installing security barricades in 14 General Hospitals across frontline local governments, including Kankara, Malumfashi, Faskari, Jibia and Funtua, among others.

“These measures are part of a broader plan to secure health institutions and safeguard both personnel and patients,” Dr Ingawa stated.

The Council also allocated ₦18.5 billion for the construction of the Rafin Iya–Tashar Bawa–Sabua road, a key transport route expected to support farming, trade and security operations within the region.

In the hospitality sector, the Council approved a ₦2.63 billion Public-Private Partnership agreement with Omo Resort for the redevelopment of the Katsina Motel. The deal includes ₦600 million in lease payments over a decade and ₦2 billion for full-scale reconstruction.

Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, Dr Faisal Kaita, described the agreement as “a landmark move to revive a vital hospitality asset and return it to commercial viability.”

On security coordination, the Council approved ₦747.3 million for the construction of a new Security Consultative Centre in Katsina. Commissioner for Information, Dr Bala Salisu Zango, said the facility will serve as a central hub for inter-agency collaboration and security planning. It will eventually be handed over to the federal government for use by all security stakeholders operating in the state.

“These investments reflect Governor Radda’s commitment to inclusive governance, resilient infrastructure and citizen-centred development under the ‘Building Your Future’ agenda,” Dr Zango said.

The press briefing was addressed by Dr Zango, with detailed sectoral updates presented by the respective commissioners.