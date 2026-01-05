The Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has expressed sadness over the terrorist attack on communities in the Borgu local government area of the state. Bago’s message was conveyed in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, describing the incident as a cruel and nefarious...

The Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has expressed sadness over the terrorist attack on communities in the Borgu local government area of the state.

Bago’s message was conveyed in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, describing the incident as a cruel and nefarious terrorist attack that led to the death of many people, the kidnapping of several others, and the destruction of livelihoods.

The Niger State Police Command confirmed on Sunday that over 30 residents of Niger State were killed late Saturday during an invasion by suspected terrorists in a village market located in Kabe District, Borgo Local Government Area.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, the bandits suspected to be operating from the Kainji Lake National Park have attacked a village market, setting it ablaze, killing 30 villagers, and abducting scores.

Governor Bago extends his deepest sympathy to the people of the affected communities, especially the victims and their families.

The statement reads, “The victims of the attack at the Kasuwan Daji Market, Sukumbara Village, are both Muslims and Christians drawn from different communities in the Borgu local government area of the state.

“The governor noted that it is disturbing and worrying to start the year with such unfortunate incidents, enjoining the people to remain resolute in God and that his administration is collaborating with the federal government and security agencies to improve the security of the affected areas.”

The statement added, “He reiterated that a joint security team is trailing the terrorists with the view to rescuing the kidnapped victims.”

The farmer governor prays that God will repose the souls of the departed, rescue the kidnapped victims, and grant healing to the injured, as well as restore livelihoods that were destroyed.

